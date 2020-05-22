|
|
|
Bland Ann
(nee Read) Age 78.
Passed away on the
15th May 2020.
Loving Wife of Leslie Bland,
Mother to Martin & Carolyn, Lisa & Stephen, Grandmother to Katie & Zak, Bethany & Wade, Emily & Anthony, Ellie & Joe,
Great Grandmother to Eloise, Brody & Oscar.
A private family funeral will take place at Burnley Crematorium
on the 26th May.
Led by Methodist Minister
Rev.Dr Mark Jason.
Family flowers only.
Funeral arranged by
Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
Published in Burnley Express on May 22, 2020