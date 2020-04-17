Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Ann Roberts

Ann Roberts Notice
ROBERTS Ann Louise Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 13th April, 2020, Ann, aged 53 years, the dearly loved and loving partner of Michael, dearest mum of James, also a dear sister, sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Donations are being received direct to the charity for Lund Foundation. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020
