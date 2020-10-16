|
|
|
SMITH (nee Alderson)
Ann Passed away peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on Wednesday, 14th October, 2020, Ann, aged 79 years, devoted and beloved wife of Jim, much loved, loving and respected mother to Mark and Graeme, proud grandma to Albie, Izzy, Oli, George and Jessica, dearly loved sister to Marion, John, David and the late Brian, also a dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend to many who will be sadly missed, especially by everyone at all the clubs and groups she was involved in. A truly respected lady. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ann's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday, 22nd October at
2 p.m. for service in All Saints with St John the Baptist Church,
2-30 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020