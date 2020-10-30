Home

Ann Smith

Notice

Ann Smith Notice
SMITH (née Alderson)
Ann Jim and family would like to thank all family and many friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards
and donations received for
Pendleside Hospice in Ann's memory.

Special thank you to all the
staff at Pendleside Hospice for
making Ann's last few days
as comfortable as possible.

Thank you to Reverend Charlie Hall
for visiting Ann in Pendleside and
presiding over a comforting service.

Thanks also to Alderson and Horan
for their friendly, dignified
and professional care.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020
