|
|
|
WEIDNER Annemarie Emilie On Monday June 29th 2020 with her loving son Chris at her side, Annemarie Weidner passed away peacefully, aged 81 years.
Annemarie was the dearly beloved wife of the late Béla, also the dearly loved mum of Andrew and the very dear grandmother of Patrick, Rachael and Luke.
A private family service will be
held for Annemarie at
Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday July 8th at 3.15pm.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on July 3, 2020