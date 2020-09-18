|
Markham Anthony Paul
(Tony) Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on September 12th, 2020, after a brave fight against illness, Tony, aged 66 years, the very much loved and loving husband of Liz, most precious dad of Laura, cherished and adored pops to Harry, also a dear brother in law, uncle and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
