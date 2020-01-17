Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brierfield
18-20 Colne Road
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 5NS
01282 619 966
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
14:30
Burnley Crematorium
Anthony Tregilgas Notice
TREGILGAS Anthony (Tony) Suddenly and sadly passed
away on December 30th 2019 aged 66 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Janet and an amazing father to Lindsey and Kimberley.
He leaves behind devastated
family members and friends.
The world was a better place
with him in it and there will
be big holes in a lot of lives.
Reposing at the chapel of rest
at Brierfield, a service and committal is to be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday January 28th at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
18-20 Colne Rd, Brierfield
Tel: 01282 619966
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020
