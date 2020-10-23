Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Anthony Turner Notice
TURNER Anthony James Suddenly but peacefully in his own home on Monday, 19th October, 2020, Anthony, aged 54 years, cherished son to Kathleen, loving brother to Peter, Brian and Andrew, a caring uncle to Daniel, Bradley, Jack and Lewis and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Anthony's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Tuesday, 3rd November at
2-40 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3.15 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020
