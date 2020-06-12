|
|
|
Kernachan Archibald (Archie) Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on 7th June, 2020, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, with his loving daughters by his side, Archie, aged 66 years, the much loved husband of the late Christine, a loving dad to Sarah Jane and Ann Marie, dear father in law and proud grandad, much loved brother, special uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Monday, 22nd June at 11-30 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020