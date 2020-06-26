|
Kernachan Archibald Patrick Archie's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their thoughts and prayers, messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and consultants at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for their wonderful care. Thank you to everyone who came to say farewell and show their respects not only at Turf Moor and on Harry Potts Way but at the service. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his lovely service and comforting words and to Leighton and all staff at Alderson and Horan for their professional and
dignified care.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020