HOULDSWORTH Arnold Passed away peacefully at
Dove Court Nursing Home on August 6th 2020 aged 87.
Ever loving husband of the late Doreen, a very dear friend to Michael and Wendy and Alyas
and Saira, Arnold was highly respected by all who knew him.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 19th August, 10.45 am at Burnley Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Arnold can be made directly to
Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Rd
Telephone 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020