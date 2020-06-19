|
|
|
DAWE Arthur Peacefully at his home on 16th June, 2020, with his loving wife by his side, Arthur, aged 79 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of 60 long and happy years to Anne, much loved dad of Shirley, David and Wayne, a dear father in law, cherished grandad and great grandad, dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and well respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Arthur's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 26th June at 9-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired for Dementia and Pendleside Hospice, c/o and inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020