Hargreaves Arthur Suddenly at his home on June 20th, 2020, Arthur, aged 77 years, a dearly loved uncle, great uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Arthur's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 6th July at 2-30 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 3, 2020