Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Arthur Hargreaves

Arthur Hargreaves Notice
Hargreaves Arthur Suddenly at his home on June 20th, 2020, Arthur, aged 77 years, a dearly loved uncle, great uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Arthur's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 6th July at 2-30 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 3, 2020
