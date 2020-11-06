Home

MYERS Arthur Barrington Peacefully in hospital on
Saturday 24th October 2020,
Arthur, aged 83 years.

Devoted and loving partner of Brenda, dear dad of Craig and Kieron, brother of Peter
and good friend to many.

Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired can be sent
to Dementia UK.

Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley
tel 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020
