Thresh Arthur Peacefully in Heather Grange Care Home on Monday, 30th March, 2020, Arthur, aged 83 years, beloved husband of 57 years to Carol, much loved dad to Margery and Vernon, father in law to Gev and Carol, cherished grandad to Georgia, Patrick, Freya, James and Frances, loved brother to Joan, Allan, Keith, Doreen and the late Frances and Joyce, a dear brother in law and friend to many, also a lovable, funny rebel who was a legend in our lives, he will forever be in our hearts. Arthur's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Thursday, 9th April
for a private service at Burnley Crematorium. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020