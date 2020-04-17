Home

Thresh Arthur Arthur's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations received for Dementia UK. Thank you to the staff of Heather Grange for their loving care and attention and to previous carers, Rhiannon, Linda and Sheila. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and finally, to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020
