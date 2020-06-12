|
|
|
WHITAKER Arthur Peacefully in his sleep
on Friday 5th June 2020,
Arthur Whitaker
passed away aged 90 years.
Arthur was the dearly beloved husband of the late Doris, much loved dad of Janet, David, Stephen, Desmond, Andrew, Jennifer and the late Michael. He was a good friend to Jimmy, a dear
father-in-law of Karen and Colette, a cherished grandad, great grandad, great, great grandad and a very dear brother, uncle and good friend to all his neighbours.
R.I.P. Pops
A graveside service
will be held for Arthur on
Tuesday June 16th
in St John's church yard
Padiham at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only
please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Arthur will be most gratefully accepted by the Burnley & Padiham Branch of the
Royal British Legion.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020