O'DEA Attracta Passed away peacefully
but suddenly on Thursday,
16th January, 2020, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, and with her loving family by her side, Attracta, aged 90 years, the most beloved wife of the late Patsy, caring mum, proud grandma, great grandma, sister, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John's RC Church, Ivy St on Thursday, 30th January at 10-15 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 11-30 a.m.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020