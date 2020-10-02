|
HOWARTH (nee Terrell)
Audrey Passed away peacefully at her home on 23rd September 2020 aged 62 years. Much loved wife of Billy, very special mum of Sophie, Bee, Zo and Naz, cherished nana and great nana, dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie, cousin and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Audrey's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Wednesday, 7th October at 12noon, for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020