Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Howarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Howarth

Notice Condolences

Audrey Howarth Notice
HOWARTH (nee Terrell)
Audrey Passed away peacefully at her home on 23rd September 2020 aged 62 years. Much loved wife of Billy, very special mum of Sophie, Bee, Zo and Naz, cherished nana and great nana, dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie, cousin and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Audrey's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Wednesday, 7th October at 12noon, for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -