KEEGAN Austin Mark (Auzz) Suddenly whilst at work on 2nd October, 2020, Auzz, aged 57 years, the much loved husband and soul mate of Jan, most amazing dad to Andrew, Grace, Adam and Chloe, dear father in law to Gabby and Emily, precious gwad gwad of Emilia and Leo, dearly loved son of Ted and Gwen and the late Frances, dear son in law to John and Elsie Thornber, brother of Michelle, also a dear brother in law, uncle and wonderful friend of many who will be greatly missed especially by Mo. Auzz's funeral cortege will leave from his home for committal at Burnley Crematorium at a time and date to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020