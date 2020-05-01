|
Bridge (nee Stansfield)
Barbara Passed away in Belvedere Manor Care Home, Nelson on Sunday, 26th April, 2020, aged 92 years, beloved wife of the late Derek, loving mother of Nicholas and Anthony, dear mother in law to Carole and a dear friend who will be sadly missed by everyone. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 5th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020