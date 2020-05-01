Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Bridge

Notice Condolences

Barbara Bridge Notice
Bridge (nee Stansfield)
Barbara Passed away in Belvedere Manor Care Home, Nelson on Sunday, 26th April, 2020, aged 92 years, beloved wife of the late Derek, loving mother of Nicholas and Anthony, dear mother in law to Carole and a dear friend who will be sadly missed by everyone. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 5th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -