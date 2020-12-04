|
CROSS (nee Gleeson)
Barbara Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Barbara, who passed away peacefully in the Healey Lodge Care Home, on Tuesday, 25th November, 2020, aged 90 years, and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, the beloved wife of the late Philip, special mum of Jean, Clare and Simon, dearest sister of John and the late James and Nora, proud grandma, great grandma and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's RC Church, on Monday, 7th December at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to CAFOD, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
