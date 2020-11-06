|
|
|
JOWETT (nee Gore)
(formerly Whitlow)
Barbara Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on Friday, 30th October, 2020, Barbara, aged 82 years, beloved wife to the late Eric (Brian), much loved mum to Paul and Jonathan, cherished grandma to Hannah, Eleanor, Owen and Lewis, loved twin sister to the late Stella. Barbara's funeral service will be held at Rosehill Baptist Church on Wednesday, 18th November at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Blackley Cemetery, Manchester at 1 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020