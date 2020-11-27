|
Jowett (Whitlow)
Barbara The family of the late Barbara would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Alzheimer's Society at this sad time. Thank you to the carers of Oaklands Care Home for the care and attention shown to Barbara and to Rev. Leroy Bowtell for his comforting words and lovely service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020