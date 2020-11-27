Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jowett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jowett

Notice

Barbara Jowett Notice
Jowett (Whitlow)
Barbara The family of the late Barbara would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Alzheimer's Society at this sad time. Thank you to the carers of Oaklands Care Home for the care and attention shown to Barbara and to Rev. Leroy Bowtell for his comforting words and lovely service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -