LOWE Barbara Margaret On Thursday February 27th 2020
and with her loving family
at her side, Barbara Lowe
passed away peacefully
aged 68 years.
Barbara was the much loved
and cherished wife of Terry,
precious mum of Jennifer & Chris,
devoted grandma of
William & Arthur,
a very dear mother-in-law, sister,
aunt and good friend of many.
A private family graveside
funeral service will be held for
Barbara in St John's Churchyard,
Higham on Tuesday
March 31st at 11.00am.
Flowers and enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020