Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lowe

Notice Condolences

Barbara Lowe Notice
LOWE Barbara Margaret On Thursday February 27th 2020
and with her loving family
at her side, Barbara Lowe
passed away peacefully
aged 68 years.
Barbara was the much loved
and cherished wife of Terry,
precious mum of Jennifer & Chris,
devoted grandma of
William & Arthur,
a very dear mother-in-law, sister,
aunt and good friend of many.
A private family graveside
funeral service will be held for
Barbara in St John's Churchyard,
Higham on Tuesday
March 31st at 11.00am.
Flowers and enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -