Nutter (nee Pollard)
Barbara (Lifelong Clarets Fan)
Peacefully in Dove Court Nursing Home on May 28th, 2020, Barbara, aged 88 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Leslie, much loved mum of Robert, mother in law to Sandra, very special and loving auntie to Helen and Stephen, great auntie of Alexander and William, and a lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Monday, 8th June. Donations are being received in Barbara's memory direct to British Heart Foundation. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 5, 2020