|
|
|
Pearson Barbara On Thursday 27th February 2020, Barbara aged 78 years,
peacefully passed away in
Heather Grange Nursing Home.
The much loved wife of the late Tony, loving Mum of Claire and Julia. Mother in law to Mark and the late Michael. Granny to Matthew and Rachel.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 16th March 2020 with a service at Hill Lane Baptist at
1.15pm, followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm. Baptist Minister Richard Booth
will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being accepted for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020