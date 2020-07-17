|
|
|
SNELL (nee Connell)
Barbara Eleanor Died peacefully at her home
July 7th 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie, much loved mum to Ann and Lynn, Granny (Barbs) to Rachel, Nathan, Tom, Geogia and Willow,
Loving Sister to Alec and Sandy, dear Aunt to John, Jackie,
Stuart, Lucy, Shannon, James
and Imogen in N.Z.
A private funeral service will be held, family flowers only please
but donations may be made in memory of Barbara to the
British Heart Foundation
and Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020