Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Snell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Snell

Notice Condolences

Barbara Snell Notice
SNELL (nee Connell)
Barbara Eleanor Died peacefully at her home
July 7th 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie, much loved mum to Ann and Lynn, Granny (Barbs) to Rachel, Nathan, Tom, Geogia and Willow,
Loving Sister to Alec and Sandy, dear Aunt to John, Jackie,
Stuart, Lucy, Shannon, James
and Imogen in N.Z.
A private funeral service will be held, family flowers only please
but donations may be made in memory of Barbara to the
British Heart Foundation
and Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -