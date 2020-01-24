Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Tranmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Tranmer

Notice Condolences

Barbara Tranmer Notice
TRANMER (nee Gaut)
Barbara Peacefully in her own home
on Sunday, 12th January, 2020, Barbara, aged 89 years, beloved wife to the late Derek, much loved mum to Keith, Gillian, Richard and Martin, precious granny to Helen, Sarah, Katie, Emily, Joseph, Noah, Isaac, Milo and Evie and great granny to Jack, Hunter and Matilda, loved sister to Arthur and Geoffrey, also a dear friend and neighbour who will be very sadly missed. Barbara's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 29th January at
11-30 a.m. followed by service at
St Peter's Church at 11-45 a.m.
and committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1 p.m. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Salvation Army, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -