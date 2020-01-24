|
|
|
TRANMER (nee Gaut)
Barbara Peacefully in her own home
on Sunday, 12th January, 2020, Barbara, aged 89 years, beloved wife to the late Derek, much loved mum to Keith, Gillian, Richard and Martin, precious granny to Helen, Sarah, Katie, Emily, Joseph, Noah, Isaac, Milo and Evie and great granny to Jack, Hunter and Matilda, loved sister to Arthur and Geoffrey, also a dear friend and neighbour who will be very sadly missed. Barbara's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 29th January at
11-30 a.m. followed by service at
St Peter's Church at 11-45 a.m.
and committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1 p.m. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Salvation Army, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 24, 2020