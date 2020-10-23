|
RENNEY Barrie John Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of John, who passed away suddenly, but peacefully on Friday, 25th September, 2020, aged 72 years (Heart Attack) whilst sat with his deeply loved wife Pat Gregory Renney. John was my whole world. R.I.P. A special loving kind father and a good family man to Dylan, Steven, Miles, Gemma, Helen and the late Linus. He will be deeply and sadly missed by all family and friends. John's funeral cortege will leave from his own home at 10-40 a.m. Monday, 2nd November, 2020, and proceed to pass John's loyal, long love to his Burnley Football Club at Turf Moor, prior to a Requiem Mass in St Mary's RC Church, Todmorden Road, Burnley at 11 a.m. followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12-15 p.m. Flowers are welcome or donations if desired are being gratefully received in John's memory to Pendleside Hospice or British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, where John is at rest, 128 Rossendale Road Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel - 01282 427483 or 457452. The Service at The Crematorium will be live Streamed for all those family members and friends abroad who cannot sadly attend, in these unprecedented times during Covid Pandemic.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020