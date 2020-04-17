|
LUND Barry Shaun Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on April 9th, 2020, Barry, aged 74 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Pauline, most precious dad of Donna, dear father in law to Simon, cherished grandad of Michael, also a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Accrington Crematorium, on Thursday, 23rd April. Donations are being received direct to the Stroke Association. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020