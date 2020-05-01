|
TYRRELL Barry Peacefully at his home on
29th April, 2020, with his loving and devoted wife Maureen by his side, Barry, aged 80 years, dear father of Wendy and Wayne, cherished grandad to Emma and Maisie and a loved friend of many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only please. Donations are being received in Barry's memory direct to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020