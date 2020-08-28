|
|
|
CAMPBELL Bernard Michael On Friday August 21st 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and fortified with the
Rites of Holy Mother Church,
Bernard Campbell passed away peacefully in his 90th year. Bernard was the dearly beloved husband of the late Joan,
much loved and loving father of Linda, Pauline, Brian, Donna, Patricia and Sheila and a very
dear father-in-law, grandad,
great grandad, brother and uncle.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Bernard in St John the Baptist RC Church, Padiham on Wednesday September 2nd at 11.00am, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Donations in loving memory of Bernard will be most gratefully accepted by Pendleside Hospice.
(Please use their on-line
donation facility).
Flowers and enquiries please to Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham
Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020