SAGAR Bernard Passed away peacefully in the Bank Hall Nursing Home on Sunday, 15th November, 2020 and with his loving family by his side, Bernard, aged 81 years, the most beloved husband to Irene, special dad to Andrea, Kimberley and Wendy, proud and cherished grandad to Lewis, Luke, Hayley and Harry and great grandad to Jools and Gabriel, also a dear brother to Gilbert and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Bernard's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 26th November at 11-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Bank Hall Nursing Home, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020