Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Bernard Slattery Notice
SLATTERY Bernard Joseph Stephen On Friday August 7th 2020 following a long illness bravely bourne, Bernard Slattery
passed away peacefully
aged 71 years.
Bernard was the dearly loved and devoted husband of Sandra, treasured dad of
Christian & Susan and a dear brother and uncle.
R.I.P.
Bernard's funeral service and interment will take place at Burnley Cemetery on Wednesday August 19th at 1.00pm.
Flowers and enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 0282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020
