GRIFFITHS
(Nee SIMPSON) Beryl On May 15th June 2020
Beryl,
aged 75 years,
slipped away peacefully at Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Adoring mum and best friend to Jill, much loved partner of David, devoted wife to the late Barrie, loving sister to Sandra and the late Betty and Joan, dear aunty, sister in law and good friend to many she will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service details
to be confirmed.
Family flowers only but donations will be gratefully received on behalf of Bleak Holt Animal Sanctuary.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church,
Fence, BB12 9EE
Tel 01282 616788
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020