|
|
|
PARK (nee Wildman)
Beryl Unexpectedly, but peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on December 28th 2019, Beryl, aged 81 years. The dearly loved and devoted wife of Terry, much loved and treasured mum of Carol, Deborah and Brendan, dear mother in law to Graham, a cherished grandma and great grandma, dearly loved sister of Trevor and Margaret, and a dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Beryl's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday, 9th January at
9-40am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium 10am. There will be flowers, or donations if desired are being received to the British Lung Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020