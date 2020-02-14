Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:30
St John the Evangelist Church
Worsthorne
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Blake

Notice Condolences

Betty Blake Notice
Blake (nee Selby)
Betty
(formerly of
Heckenhurst Farm) Passed away suddenly but peacefully in her own home with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, 6th February, 2020, Betty, aged 91 years, beloved wife to the late James, much loved mum to Betty, Linda, Janet, Jackie, James and Edward, loving grandmother and great grandmother to many, loved sister to Kathleen, Edith and Jack, dear auntie and good friend to many, who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Betty's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 20th February at
12 noon, for service in St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne at 12-30 p.m. followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to NW Air Ambulance, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -