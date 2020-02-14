|
|
|
Blake (nee Selby)
Betty
(formerly of
Heckenhurst Farm) Passed away suddenly but peacefully in her own home with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, 6th February, 2020, Betty, aged 91 years, beloved wife to the late James, much loved mum to Betty, Linda, Janet, Jackie, James and Edward, loving grandmother and great grandmother to many, loved sister to Kathleen, Edith and Jack, dear auntie and good friend to many, who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Betty's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 20th February at
12 noon, for service in St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne at 12-30 p.m. followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to NW Air Ambulance, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020