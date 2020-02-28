Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Betty Sutcliffe

Betty Sutcliffe Notice
Sutcliffe (nee Greatorex)
Betty Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, 23rd February, 2020, Betty, aged 81 years, beloved wife to the late Jack, much loved mum to Lisa and Catherine, mother in law to Mick and Martin, cherished nana to Alex, Laura, Melissa and Jamie, great grandma to Robyn, loved sister to Roger, also a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed by all who knew and her.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Betty's funeral will be held at Burnley Cemetery Chapel on Thursday, 5th March at 1-30 followed by interment. Flowers are welcome. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 28, 2020
