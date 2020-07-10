|
O'Dea Brendan Suddenly, at home on 1st July 2020, Brendan, aged 60 years.
The dearly loved and devoted dad of Kevin, Catherine, Patrick and the late Sarah, cherished grandad to Morgan, Jake, Lewis and Alexa, treasured brother to John, also a fun loving uncle, cousin and friend of many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brendan's service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Tuesday, 14th July at 11am. Flowers are welcome. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 10, 2020