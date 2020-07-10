Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Brendan O'Dea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brendan O'Dea

Notice Condolences

Brendan O'Dea Notice
O'Dea Brendan Suddenly, at home on 1st July 2020, Brendan, aged 60 years.
The dearly loved and devoted dad of Kevin, Catherine, Patrick and the late Sarah, cherished grandad to Morgan, Jake, Lewis and Alexa, treasured brother to John, also a fun loving uncle, cousin and friend of many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brendan's service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Tuesday, 14th July at 11am. Flowers are welcome. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -