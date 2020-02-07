Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Roberts

Notice Condolences

Brian Roberts Notice
Roberts Brian Norman Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 30th January 2020, Brian aged 64 years. Beloved son of Joan and the late Norman, loved brother of Janet, Julie and the late Lynn, dear brother in law and uncle who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brian's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 17th February at 11-50am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -