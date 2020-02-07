|
Roberts Brian Norman Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 30th January 2020, Brian aged 64 years. Beloved son of Joan and the late Norman, loved brother of Janet, Julie and the late Lynn, dear brother in law and uncle who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brian's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 17th February at 11-50am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 7, 2020