Threlfall Brian Brian aged 76, passed away
in Pendleside Hospice on
February 27th 2020.
Ever loving husband of Dilys, treasured dad of Jackie and
Carol, dear father in law of Ian
and Kiko, loving grandad of Kyle, Jay and Joseph and precious
great grandad of Joshua and Ralfie: a most wonderful and supportive family.
Brian will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.
To celebrate his life, a service followed by interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday March 11th at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o and all inquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Service, 183-187 Briercliffe Road, Burnley, Tel 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020