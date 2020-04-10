|
MULLEN Bryan Peacefully in Heather Grange Care Home on Sunday, 5th April, 2020, Bryan, aged 92 years, beloved husband to the late Nell, much loved dad to Debra, father in law to Dave, cherished grandad to Davra and her husband Andy, loved great grandad to Tobyn. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Friday, 17th April. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020