Rivers Carl Jonathan Suddenly on 1st July 2020, Carl, aged 51 years. The dearly loved dad of Elizabeth, Philip, Jared and Lewis, a cherished grandad, treasured son of Anthony and Hazel, very special brother to Mark, Nicola and Donna, also
a dear brother in law, fun loving uncle, dear nephew, cousin and friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Carl's service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 13th July at 12-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to M.I.N.D, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
