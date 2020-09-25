Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
BARDSLEY (nee Eckersley)
Carline Peacefully at her home on September 18th 2020, and surrounded by her loving family, Carline, aged 66 years. The deeply loved and devoted wife of 40 long and happy years to Tony, most precious mum of Hannah and Rachel, dear mother in law to Matt and Daryl, cherished nanna of Anesha, Anya, Archie, Alfie and Freddy, very special sister to Karen and Fiona, also a dear sister in law, auntie and beautiful friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Carline's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 29th September at
11-45am, for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020
