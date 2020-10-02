Home

BARDSLEY Carline Tony and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to all those involved in Carline's care, particularly Carol and the nurses from Pendleside Hospice at Home. Finally, thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and lovely service and to Alderson and Horan for their caring approach and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020
