Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
15:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham, St Annes
Committal
Following Services
Park Crematorium
Lytham, St Annes
Carol Davis Notice
DAVIS (Carol) On Wednesday 18th March 2020, Carol peacefully passed away,
aged 69 years.

Beloved Wife to Brian, devoted Mum to John, Mandy and Debbie. A loving Nanna to Paul, Stevi, Dean, Amie, Katie, John-Paul,
Holly and Becky.
A wonderful Great Grandma
to Jenson, Miley and Alfie.
A much loved Sister to Brian, Christine and Susan.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.

Funeral Service to take place
at Park Crematorium,
Lytham, St Annes on Monday
30th March 2020 at 3:30 pm followed by Cremation.
Flowers welcomed, donations
in lieu, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice.

All enquiries and
donations please to
D Hollowell and Sons
Funeral Directors,
497 Lytham Road,
Blackpool, FY4 1RE.
Tel: 01253 408886.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020
