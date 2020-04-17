Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Gregory

Notice Condolences

Carol Gregory Notice
GREGORY (nee Crossley)
Carol Sadly, in Pendleside Hospice, on Tuesday, 7th April, 2020, Carol, aged 61 years, beloved wife to Jeff, much loved mum to Gavin, mother in law to Chelsea, loving grandma Evelyn, cherished daughter to Marie and the late Derek, a loved sister to John, Stan, Gaynor and Mark. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Thursday, 23rd April. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -