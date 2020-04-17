|
GREGORY (nee Crossley)
Carol Sadly, in Pendleside Hospice, on Tuesday, 7th April, 2020, Carol, aged 61 years, beloved wife to Jeff, much loved mum to Gavin, mother in law to Chelsea, loving grandma Evelyn, cherished daughter to Marie and the late Derek, a loved sister to John, Stan, Gaynor and Mark. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Thursday, 23rd April. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020