Hargreaves Carol Marie Suddenly in Royal Blackburn Hospital on Monday 19th October 2020,
Carol, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved mum and icon of Stephen and Susan, beloved grandma Carol of Joe, Jimmy and Stevie and devoted great grandma of Olivia and Grace. Carol was "one of a kind" and will be sadly missed by her family.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday 9th November at Burnley Crematorium at 1.45pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired can be sent to Pendleside Hospice. Enquiries to Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, Tel. 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020